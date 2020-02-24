Omaha Police investigate death of 74-year-old assault victim

Police officers are investigating the death of a 74-year-old in a northeast Omaha neighborhood as a homicide.

According to a release from Omaha Police, officers responded to a radio call of an assault at 11 p.m. Sunday and found the victim, James Moore, 74. He was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center and later died.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the OPD Homicide Unit at 402-444-5656 or Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP; or submit a tip at omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.