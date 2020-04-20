Omaha police investigate Sunday night homicide

A man has died following a shooting near 24th and Pinkney Streets on Sunday night as police are searching for a suspect.

The Omaha Police Department reported officers were dispatched at 10:07 p.m. for shots fired.

At the scene, police located Anthony Bonner, Sr., 39, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the OPD Homicide Unit at (402) 444-5656 or Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

Tips leading to an arrest in a homicide are eligible for a $25,000 reward.