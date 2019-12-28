Omaha police identify victim of Friday night homicide

Omaha Police have identified the victim of a deadly shooting Friday evening as Johnton Banks, 23.

Omaha Police are investigating the fatal shooting of Johnton Banks, 23, near 30th and Stone.

Officers were called to a location on Stone Avenue, just west of 30th Street, around 7:30 p.m. They found Banks in the front yard of a home there. He'd been shot and was dead when emergency crews arrived.

Authorities also said at 10-year-old child was injured by broken glass when the gunfire broke out.

Lt. Shane Myers said, "There was an adult male that we found deceased in the front yard. There was a preliminary report there was a 10-year-old that had been shot however we found that he was just grazed by glass from a window that was broke inside the house during the shooting."

Police said several people were inside the home at the time but the child was the only one of them hurt.

Authorities continue their investigation of the incident and ask anyone with information to contact the Homicide Unit at 402-444-5656 or Crime Stoppers at 402 444-STOP.

Anyone providing tips that lead to the arrest of a homicide suspect is eligible for an enhanced reward of $25,000.