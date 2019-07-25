Omaha police concerned over why juveniles are re-offending

The Omaha Police Union fears that juvenile delinquent ankle monitors aren’t doing enough to stop youth from reoffending, but the numbers don’t tell the full story.

According to Tony Conner with the Omaha Police Union, the ankle monitors given to juveniles who are serving an at-home alternative to time in the Juvenile Youth Center, aren’t usually alarming anyone when the juvenile isn’t where they are supposed to be. The ankle bracelet is just tracking where they are through GPS to build a case against the juvenile after the fact.

“We feel like we are fighting an uphill battle,” said Conner.

According to Conner, juveniles reoffending is a reoccurring issue many officers are concerned about.

“You arrest these juveniles and they were wearing ankle monitors once again, how is that helping solve the problem of juvenile offenders,” said Conner. “I don’t see where it’s helping.”

Here’s how Brad Alexander with The Youth Center responds to the failing ankle monitor system, "The home program is a long-standing and highly effective program. The youth on this program rarely commit new offenses. The goal is to supervise them in their homes while they go through the adjudication process. Most take full advantage of this opportunity."

According to The Youth Center, the numbers are skewed and look worse than they are because the program was expanded to work with truancy.

