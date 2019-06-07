Omaha police concerned by string of carjackings

Omaha police are reporting an uptick in carjackings and the suspects are mostly minors. Over the course of just a few days investigators say they have arrested at least a dozen teens.

Last month, cell phone video captured the moment police caught up to a group of teens and arrested them for a carjacking in Omaha.

In another more recent case, two of three teens arrested were released from the youth center within 24 hours. The victim in that case had a gun pointed at her while her 11-month-old baby was with her.

Officials are alarmed by the increase in this violent crime and don't know exactly what is causing it. They do have a theory about how they might lower those numbers.

"This has been a problem my entire career and next month I hit 19 years." says Omaha Police Officers Association President Anthony Conner.

He's getting frustrated with the rise in violent crimes committed by teens.

In the most recent carjacking police say teens held up a mom and her baby at gunpoint. Her car was forcibly taken from her.

"We have seen these juveniles that we book into the youth center for felony crimes are walking out the youth center with sometimes less than 24 hours." says Conner.

Investigators arrested the third suspect on a felony warrant a few days ago and released them after three hours. This is concerning for Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine.

"First of all, these are very violent acts. This isn't someone stealing a candy bar from a store." says Kleine.

It isn't up to Kleine's office to decide when these offenders are released. Probation officers determine whether the teens should be detained or not before a judge's detention hearing.

"The nature of the crime itself is so violent here, I think ultimately we should wait until a detention hearing and make the judge make the determination whether they are detained or not in the juvenile detention center." says Kleine.

In some cases, Kleine says those who have committed crimes as teens go on to commit more serious crimes.

The most notorious example being Nikko Jenkins. He first entered the system at seven years old when he brought a loaded gun to school. In 2003 Jenkins was sent to prison for two armed carjackings.

For the Omaha Police Officer's Association, the solution is simple. They believe in having space at the juvenile detention center and having supportive rehab programs that reach back to the environment the child came from.