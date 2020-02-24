Omaha Police catch credit union robbery suspect at Council Bluffs casino

An Omaha man was arrested Sunday inside a Council Bluffs casino on suspicion of robbing a credit union the day before.

Thomas McBride, 38, is being held at the Pottawattamie County Jail without bond as a fugitive from justice.

According to Omaha Police, officers responded to the Metro Credit Union at 4444 Ames Ave. at 1 p.m. Saturday for a reported robbery.

Witnesses told investigators a man matching McBride’s description entered the business and displayed a construction tool as a weapon before he demanded cash.

The suspect received an undisclosed amount of money and fled on foot.

Through the course of the investigation, authorities were able to identify the suspect as McBride and issue a warrant for his arrest.

McBride was later found at a casino in Council Bluffs and booked into jail.

His next court date in Iowa and Nebraska has not been set as of Monday.