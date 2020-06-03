Omaha pastors meet with Gov. Ricketts after offensive comment

A new meeting between Governor Pete Ricketts and an Omaha Pastor who walked out on the governor earlier this week, outraged and offended by the governor's choice of words in a meeting with area pastors.

Pastor Jarrod Parker of St. Marks Baptist Church posted a Facebook video on Monday saying Gov. Ricketts -- during a heated meeting after the death of a black protester Saturday night -- called black leaders "you people."

The governor tells 6 News he "chose his words poorly" and "apologized."

Parker said he "accepted what I believe to be his sincere apology for comments I accused him of using. He apologized. I'm excited we can move beyond the moment and reconcile and have vowed to work together."

The pastor shared a photo with 6 News of the two shaking hands. We're told they talked for about 20-minutes.