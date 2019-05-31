Omaha officials say pothole claims will take months to pay

In March, the city made an unprecedented move by deciding to pay for vehicle damage caused by potholes in the city. Omaha has never done that before.

But a number of taxpayers who filed a claim but haven't received a check want to know why. The city is asking for patience.

It's not that the city isn't paying; 6 News obtained a list of pothole claim payments through the end of May.

The city reports that since Jan. 1, it has received 2,393 claims.

“Typically during and after the winter months, potholes are repaired quickly. However, we did not have a typical winter,” Mayor Jean Stothert said in a statement. “I understand the hardship many people faced with unexpected vehicle repairs. We made a good-faith decision to help citizens pay for damages, and I believe we have achieved our goal.”

Maurice Bailey blew out two tires on one pothole in January.

“Car wash water was covering it, and I hit it head on, right before turning into the bank,” he said in March.

In April, the city cut him a check for $500 — the amount of his insurance deductible.

But with 2,393 total claims filed — 68 paid and 160 denied amounts to 10% of the claims processed.

Omaha City Attorney Paul Kratz said it will take months for his team to work through the list.

It’s not about simply seeing the damage in the submitted photos and paying the invoice.

The city must first figure out if the pothole is, in fact, in Omaha; we're told some of the filed claims happened in Sarpy County, in a private parking lot or on a road maintained by the state, such as Interstate 80. The city also said claims have also been denied if the pothole had not been reported to the city previously.

The city must also determine whether the person who filed the claim owns the car in question, otherwise, that would be fraud.

And then that the car damage was really caused by the pothole. We saw one claim asking the city to reimburse for windshield wipers — that's some pothole.

“Every claim is thoroughly reviewed. We are spending taxpayer dollars, and we must be sure we are paying for damage that can be directly attributed to pothole damage,” Stothert said.

Kratz said if you filed a claim, you will get a letter explaining whether the city will pay it or deny it.

There are 38-claims where the city has made an offer to pay, but those drivers haven't decided whether to accept the amount.

Claims will be paid from the city’s contingency fund.

The city says the pothole exception to its damage claims policy ends today, May 31. Claims dated June 1 and later will be reviewed by the Law Department under existing city policy.