Omaha native remains stranded on cruise ship during pandemic

Passengers on two cruise ships remain at sea as Holland America Line’s pleads with Florida officials to allow docking in Fort Lauderdale. Onboard one of those ships is a retired Omaha businessman from Elkhorn.

Solo adventure traveler and photo buff Curt Armstrong videos the only scenery available to him in the last two weeks.

The inside of his cabin.

“We’ve been in quarantine for the last two weeks. We’re not allowed out of our rooms. Kind of boring but understandable,” said Armstrong.

The 78-year-old Armstrong left Argentina March 7th on the Zaandam. But when coronavirus killed four passengers and sicken others Curt joined the first wave tendering to sister ship Rotterdam.

“They took my temperature about two weeks ago,” said Armstrong.

We asked why they haven’t taken his temperature since.

“Mo, because I don’t feel sick, I’ really don’t, I’m just bored.”

He watches a lot of TV and gets three meals a day left at the door.

“No refrigerator, I have to drink warm coke, that’s better than nothing.”

Leaving Omaha a month ago Curt never expected to be stranded at sea.

“Hoping tomorrow will be a better day, it could be so much worse,” said Armstrong.

Stuck alone in a cabin with a solid window and no sea breeze, Armstrong’s spirit and humor provide the only breath of fresh air.

“I can’t be angry, I’ve got four bottles of wine I haven’t even opened up.”

Curt says passengers were to be allowed a half-hour on the deck for fresh air today but that was canceled.

