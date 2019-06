A new Miss Nebraska has been named and will represent our state at the 2020 Miss America competition.

Allie Swanson, 24, is an Omaha native - a graduate of Evangel Universitywith a masters from Bellevue University.

She has been awarded $12,000 in scholarships and a prize package valued at more than $25,000.

Allison Baird, 22, was the first runner-up and Hayden Richardson, 20, was named second runner-up.

The Miss America competition will be broadcast live on NBC.