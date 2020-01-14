Omaha moves away from waste management, awarding FCC recycling contract

Omaha took a step closer in its transition away from waste management.

FCC was awarded a $312,000 contract to haul recyclable materials form collection sites around the city. FCC director of collection services used today’s meeting as an opportunity to update the council on the progress FCC has made in the changeover. He said trucks and containers have been ordered and now the company is working on staffing.

Dan Brazil, with FCC, said, “We have goals of getting on-site as FCC in front of Waste Management employees because they’re really the basis of the personnel here that’s driving the service of the contract right so our intention is to access those employees and obviously bring as many as they can to FCC to support service in Omaha.”

Brazil also said the company has bought land for its operation. It will be in North Omaha but he declined to be more specific.

