Omaha motorcyclist dies in crash; police say charges pending

Omaha Police say a motorcyclist has died in a crash with a car, and that charges are now pending against the car's driver.

Police say the crash happened Wednesday afternoon in far southwestern Omaha when a northbound car turned left in front of the southbound motorcycle, causing the collision.

The motorcyclist, 33-year-old Maksim Shcerbiy, was taken to an Omaha hospital, where he died from his injuries. Police say the 49-year-old woman driving the car faces charges, but did not specify what the charges would be.