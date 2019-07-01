Don't clog 9-1-1 with non-emergency calls, Omaha mom pleads

After her own 9-1-1 situation, Omaha mom has a message for those calling 9-1-1 to complain about fireworks.

Fireworks / Source: Pixabay

Danielle Lind's 2-month-old daughter Hallie stopped breathing Saturday night. She had been choking.

"Having your daughter hold her breath and being a new parent, it was scary," Lind said.

Imagine being a new mom in a situation like that but not being able to get hold of 9-1-1 dispatchers, she said.

"It's not an emergency situation is someone is shooting off fireworks, especially during the allotted time they are allowed to," Lind said.

Luckily that wasn't the case for Lind. She got the help she needed for her daughter, but it did take a little longer than she expected to get to dispatchers.

Hundreds of firework complaint calls were made last week, many calling 9-1-1 instead of the nonemergency firework hotline number.

"It's a life-or-death situation. People clogging up the regular phone line with firework complaints when they have a whole other line they can call," Lind said.

More than 1,300 fireworks complaints made last year resulted in only 12 arrests or citations.

To make a complaint on the Douglas County non-emergency hotline, call 402-444-5802. In Sarpy County