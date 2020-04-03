Omaha minister describes COVID-19 recovery after trip abroad

After a trip to Spain at the beginning of March, a local minister developed a slight cough. Days later he tested positive for COVID-19.

Rev. Eric Elnes, senior pastor at Countryside Community Church, was traveling abroad to scout out locations for a future Tri-Faith Initiative trip.

"At that point, Spain had not been put on the hot list for COVID cases," said Elnes.

But because he was showing one symptom and had traveled abroad, he called a hotline which suggested he get tested. Days later he got his results.

"At the time, the stats were showing that between the time of onset of symptoms and death, for those who died, was 17 days. I literally spent a couple days there thinking I may just have 17 days left to live," he said.

After the diagnosis, he spent 2 weeks in self-quarantine at his home in Omaha. During that time he found ways to stay connected to his congregation and colleagues through virtual services and Zoom. He also started doing podcasts about the effects of COVID-19 from the makeshift studio in his living room.

"It's given me an opportunity to reflect more deeply and personally on this crisis and make my own way through this, and in so doing maybe suggesting some other ways people can help themselves too," Elnes said.

He also found himself leaning on his faith.

"I always find in times when the chips are down when you think you have nothing inside yourself anymore you find God again and that's one of the surest proof that there is a God."

Elnes says he's asked his church members to shelter-in place and believes it should be a country-wide mandate.

"There are likely tons of people just like me. My lack of symptoms are good, but bad for others. There could be others walking around with no cough, no nausea. And because they're not showing symptoms they're at supermarkets, they're everywhere."

Elnes says he's thankful that his symptoms were mild and knows not everyone is as fortunate. His message to the community is: stay home, save lives.