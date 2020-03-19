Omaha-metro food banks work hard during COVID-19 schools shutdown

The need for meals is being described as too overwhelming for the school districts to handle on their own.

As schools remain closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, local organizations are working hard to supply meals for families as children no longer have access to school lunches.

In Council Bluffs, schools have handed out thousands of meals this week -- the demand growing each and every day.

Ashleigh Schumann said, “I'm bartending so I'm completely shutout right now, so these meals are important - I mean I have five children."

It's this kind of need driving what's become a massive community effort to give families more access to meals for their kids.

Brian Barks, president & CEO of the Food Bank for the Heartland said, “There are currently schools which are distributing much-needed meals to families and what this program is aimed to fill the gap where that is not happening."

The Food Bank for the Heartland has brought together a handful of nonprofits and school districts to create what's being called the mobile backpack program.

Barks said, "This program will distribute approximately 26,000 meals per week."

Enough to take some of the pressure off school districts.

Barks said, “What this program does it provides five lunch meals and five breakfast meals -- and fresh produce at 13 different sites in the Omaha-Council Bluffs area."

None of this would be doable without the support from other nonprofits within the community -- says the Food Bank, noting they're all in need of some extra help right now.

Barks said, "What we need more than anything, is one -- for people to take care of themselves -- two, is financial contributions -- we at the Food Bank are spending more and more money on buying food so financial contributions are needed."

Schumann is grateful for every effort being made. She said, “Without this I don't know how I would be able to feed my children. I have food and I have a little bit of income still, but a family of five -- that's a lot -- every little bit counts.”

The Food Bank's program starts up tomorrow at five different locations throughout the Metro -- including here at Wilson Middle School in Council Bluffs.