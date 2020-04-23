Omaha medical lab scientist battles breast cancer within, COVID-19 without

An Omaha woman is fighting a battle on two fronts -- the coronavirus -- and cancer.

Joan Fredrickson is focused on staying positive.

“Make sure you test positive for faith, stay six feet from doubt. Oh yeah, and wash your hands from wrongdoings,” she reads.

Because not only is she working in the healthcare field in the midst of a global pandemic, she's also fighting a battle of her own.

"I was diagnosed with breast cancer in October of 1998,” she said.

Then came chemotherapy, a bilateral mastectomy, and nearly 20 years later, another diagnosis: metastatic breast cancer.

“It is in my lungs and in my bones," she said.

Joan is a medical laboratory scientist at one of Nebraska Medicine's off-campus labs.

Her lab doesn't test for COVID-19 but patients are there every day for other needs.

Joan says the unknown is unsettling.

“It's concerning that I'm going to work and that the patients coming in could be COVID positive,” she said.

Joan wears personal protective gear at work, and the patients who come into the lab are asked to put on masks.

Still, she says the risk of coming into contact with a positive case is always in the back of her mind

“It's just very scary for the people like me that if I would get it, I probably wouldn't make it because of the cancer in my lungs,” she said.

Joan is still receiving cancer treatments -- a monthly injection and daily medication.

She knows other cancer patients have lost jobs and insurance.

“It's a sad situation because just my one medication that I get -- the injection once a month -- is over $5,000 so if you have to get that every four weeks and you don't have insurance -- that would be a huge burden,” she said.

She has an essential job with work to do -- while at the same time, at higher risk of catching COVID-19.

“We're there because we have to help, so I think most of us are caring individuals that want to help people,” she said.

Joan says the help has to be community-wide to keep people, and especially those with compromised immune systems, healthy and safe.

“We need to watch out for others. We need people to stay home, to wear a mask when they go out because they could be a carrier and not know it,” she said.

Joan's story comes at the beginning of "Komen Cares Week.”

The 2020 campaign will support the unique needs of people facing breast cancer during the COVID-19 pandemic.