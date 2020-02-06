LIVE -- Medical experts, federal authorities give coronavirus quarantine update

Local medical experts and federal authorities are planning to update the public Thursday morning about the flight of Americans en route to Ashland from China for precautionary quarantine for coronavirus.

The update is slated for 10:30 a.m. at UNMC's Buffett Cancer Center.

Nebraska Medicine and UNMC are partnering with the federal government to monitor the Americans during remainder of their quarantine at Camp Ashland. The 14-day quarantine began when the group left Wuhan, China.

Coronavirus information

The Douglas County Health Department announced it has established an informational hotline in order to provide information to the public about Novel Coronavirus

NUMBER: 402-444-3400

HOURS: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. seven days a week*

LANGUAGES: English and Spanish

* Hours and days of operation may be adjusted over time.

