Omaha mayor's family Christmas card features Stothert on a scooter

"Grandma got run over by a scooter."

That's straight from the family Christmas card posted to Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert's Facebook account. The card features a drawing of the mayor riding on what appears to be a Lime scooter, highlighting one of the city's top talkers of the past summer, as her family looks on.

"Joe and I and our family wish you a Merry Christmas! We wish you joy, happiness and peace," the mayor's Facebook post reads.

The post text also credits Tom Kerr "for putting your clever holiday touch on our Christmas greeting."

The scooter pilot program came to an end in November. City officials said at that time that they would be evaluating data from scooter companies — including a number of trips, injury reports, tickets issued, daily use, and how far riders go — in order to determine whether scooters will stick around in the metro.

As one of the comments on the post points out, the mayor is not wearing a helmet in the picture.