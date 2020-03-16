LIVE: Omaha mayor talks about economic impact of COVID-19

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert is having a news conference to talk about economic concerns, including the potential for lost wages.

Mayor Jean Stothert

Stothert said the City of Omaha will enforce a limit of 50 people at bars, restaurants and events.

Groceries stores would not be affected.

She said Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts will announce more details about the social gathering limitations during his press conference later today at 3:30 p.m.

A state of emergency proclamation is being drafted but not announced, she said. It could include the closing of bars and restaurants, enforce a curfew and other measures, Stothert said. But she does not believe it is necessary yet.

So far, there is one community-spread case identified in Douglas County, she said. If another is confirmed, a "non-pharmaceutical intervention" could be issued which would close businesses like bars and restaurants completely.

Community-spread is when someone is infected with the virus without having traveled outside the community.

"This is uncharted territory right now. It is something we have never dealt with before," Stothert said.

A proposed new fund will help city employees who cannot work because their departments are closed or because they are sick or taking care of a sick relative.

Stothert said the fund will help pay for up to 80 hours of leave for such employees.

The decision to limit gatherings at bars as St. Patrick's Day is tomorrow, Stothert said it an attempt to limit the density -- how closely people are to each other in such spaces.

"We hope everyone in Omaha is responsible and takes precautions. I think everyone knows the chance of spreading this virus. But we have to also think of the severe strain on businesses," she said.

She added if any business wishes to close independently out of concerns, it is up to each business. In discussions with other metro-area mayors, she said she believes they will follow similar guidelines to limit mass gatherings.

The Douglas County Board of Supervisors will not meet for the next two weeks.

The Douglas County Treasurer's offices will no longer accept walk-in traffic beginning tomorrow.

Stothert said she is not considering suspending the restaurant tax as it would not help with the current situation.

Douglas County Health Director Dr. Adi Pour said all hospitals in the area are full, as it is still the influenza season on top of the current pandemic.

"Now we are overwhelming the system by everyone wanting to go to the emergency room. UNMC has opened up two more floors because of that," she said.

"People are nervous because there is so much unknown. We had about 1,000 calls over the weekend from people asking how to be tested," Pour said.

The majority of known cases in the area are mild, Stothert said. No known fatalities have been reported.