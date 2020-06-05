Omaha mayor meets with Korean woman after apologizing for offensive comment

A day after issuing an apology for targeting a Korean American woman on Facebook, Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert met with Soyeon Sohn face-to-face Friday to further resolve the incident.

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert apologizes Wednesday, June 3, 2020, for an offensive reply she made to a Korean woman who had commented on her Facebook page. (WOWT)

6 News spoke with both of them after the meeting.

The mayor said we need to careful about how we communicate on social media, noting that she herself needs to help provide a good example.

"It was irresponsible of me to say it," Stothert said. "I meant no disrespect to her background or her heritage whatsoever, and so I apologize, and I really think we need to be much more respectful on Facebook, and it's gotta start with me."

The incident began after the woman criticized Stothert as a coward in a comment on the mayor's Facebook page, to which Stothert replied: “a Facebook troll who hides behind symbols and doesn’t list their name, is a coward.”

Stothert issued an apology Wednesday at the end of a press conference regarding the city's curfew.

Sohn said Friday that the apology was genuine, noting it was the first time she met the mayor face-to-face.

“Which is really nice because I got to see her true emotions and she never meant harm,” Sohn said.

A representative of the Korean Association of Nebraska was also at Friday's meeting.

Everyone involved said they’d like to put the incident behind them and move forward with a better understanding of everyone's point of view.

“She truly does care about how she represents the city and how she represents herself and I have to give her tremendous kudos and respect for that,” Sohn said. “And it takes a lot to run a city of this size. So, Mayor Stothert, good job. Thank you.”