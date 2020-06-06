Omaha mayor cancels Saturday night curfew

Thanking "the citizens of Omaha," Mayor Jean Stothert on Saturday afternoon canceled the curfew initially set to go into effect at 10 p.m.

In a news release issued Saturday about her decision, the mayor credited Omaha residents.

"Last night, we saw a peaceful and orderly city which allows for the curfew to be lifted a day early," the mayor said in the release. " I thank and appreciate the citizens of Omaha for your actions that allow this decision to be made today."

The mayor still urged caution, noting that the city remains in a state of emergency until Tuesday.

"Your safety is our first priority," she said in the release.

According to the release, Omaha Police reported no arrests at any of the numerous demonstrations around the city on Friday.

OPD records issued Saturday morning indicate a handful of people were arrested overnight for violating the curfew order.

In a letter sent to the Omaha City Council, the mayor states that Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer supports the decision.

"Based on what occurred last night, I have decided that it is not necessary at this time," the mayor says in the letter.

Stothert had told 6 News on Friday that she was considering lifting Saturday's curfew, depending how events surrounding Friday's curfew unfolded.

"I will continue to evaluate what is occurring and will decide if any future action is needed," the mayor says in the letter.

Following escalating protests in Omaha last weekend, Stothert declared a state of emergency and implemented curfews for Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday, with the last ending early Wednesday. Earlier this week, the City Council voted to allow the mayor the ability to call for additional curfews for an additional week. The mayor on Thursday then implemented curfews for the following two nights.