Omaha mayor apologizes for Facebook comment about Korean letters

At the end of her news conference Wednesday afternoon about the end of the city's curfew, Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert made a formal apology to the woman she insulted in a Facebook comment on her official page.

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert apologizes Wednesday, June 3, 2020, for an offensive reply she made to a Korean woman who had commented on her Facebook page. (WOWT)

Stothert admitted to not recognizing the "symbols or characters" as Korean letters.

"I am going to make an apology today," Stothert said. "On Facebook the other day, I made a comment that I shouldn't have made. It was inappropriate, and I will apologize."

Stothert also sent a letter to The Korean Association of Nebraska, which the organization posted on its Facebook page about 50 minutes before the news conference.

In the letter, Stothert says: "I take responsibility for the Facebook comment, and I apologize to Ms. Sohn and all who were offended. The letters used were not familiar to me. It was not my intent to question her background or heritage."

The mayor said the president of the organization had accepted her apology and that she was planning to meet with him and Soyeon Sohn in person on Friday.

