Omaha man sought for meth warrant caught after crashing stolen truck in ditch

An Omaha man was arrested by Mills County Sheriff’s deputies in Iowa Friday night after authorities said he tried to flee from a traffic stop and crashed a stolen truck into a ditch.

Mickie Weppner, 36, is being held at the Mills County Jail on $15,000 cash-only bond and has an active warrant for his arrest out of Douglas County, Neb.

According to the sheriff’s office, a K9 unit conducted a traffic stop as Weppner was driving a 2006 Chevy Silverado at about 7:28 p.m. near Highway 34 and 195th Street.

Weppner initially pulled over but started to flee as deputies approached, nearly striking one deputy, they said.

Weppner led investigators on a short pursuit before he drove into the north ditch of Highway 34 and crashed into a drainage ditch, authorities reported.

“The driver attempted to flee on foot but due to injuries sustained in the crash was unable to make it far,” they said.

Weppner was taken into custody. The Silverado was reported stolen out of Omaha on Feb. 20.

Weppner was taken to Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs for treatment to his injuries before being booked into jail.

The sheriff’s office was assisted on scene by the Glenwood Police Department, Iowa State Patrol, Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office, Glenwood Rescue and Pacific Junction Rescue.

According to Nebraska Court records, Weppner’s warrant from Omaha stems from when he was arrested Jan. 24 by the Nebraska State Patrol near I-80 and the Kennedy Freeway.

Weppner told a trooper during a traffic stop he had borrowed the vehicle he was driving - a 2013 Chevy Silverado - from a friend named “Cheeto.”

A search of the truck turned up meth in the center console. Weppner was charged with possession and having a fictitious plate.

He was arrested and later released from custody Feb. 3. The warrant was issued for his arrest after he failed to appear for a drug screening Feb. 7.