Omaha man sentenced to 6.5 years for distributing child porn

Phillip Schmidt, 53, was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Omaha for distribution of child pornography.

District Judge Brian C. Buescher handed down a 78-month sentence to be followed by 10 years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

On April 21, 2017, digital devices were found during a search of Schmidt’s residence in Omaha, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office. Forensics revealed about 79 images of child pornography on the devices.

Schmidt admitted to possessing the child pornography, the release states.