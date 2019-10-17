Omaha man sentenced for meth distribution in the Norfolk area

Roman Jennings, 25, of Omaha, Neb. was sentenced to 121 months in prison and 10 years of supervised release following his term for possession with intent to distribute a mixture of methamphetamine.

According to a release from the United States Attorney’s office, law enforcement arranged to buy 2.9 grams of meth with help from cooperating witnesses from Jennings on January 10, 2018. Multiple witnesses provided the information implicating Jennings as a distributor in the Norfolk area.

The Nebraska State Patrol and the SNARE Drug Task Force were the investigating agencies, according to the release.

