Omaha man sentenced for jewelry store robbery

An Omaha man has been sentenced 13 years and six months for a robbery in Lincoln.

United States Attorney Joe Kelly announced that 37-year-old Anwar A. Hunt was sentenced on Tuesday. Hunt previously entered pleas of guilty to interference with commerce by robbery and brandishing a firearm during a robbery.

The robbery had occurred on March 23, 2018 at Sartor Hamann Jewelry Store, located at 2900 Pine Lake Road. Two armed men, gloved and masked, entered the store at around 1:14 p.m. and demanded people in the store not move and be quiet. One of the men smashed a watch case and the robbers left the store with 25 Rolex watches.

One of the watches was equipped with a GPS tracker. Officers were able to locate Hunt and Joshua Dortch with watches and other evidence tying them to the robbery within a short time.

Dortch is pending trial.