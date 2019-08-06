Omaha man sentenced for failure to register as a sex offender

An Omaha man has been sentenced for failure to register as a sex offender after violating the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

Ernest Wheeler, age 53, was sentenced for one year and one day of incarceration, followed by five years of supervised release, according to the United States Attorney’s office.

According to a press release, Wheeler must register as a sex offender after an incident in 1996 in Georgia for Statutory Rape. Wheeler was previously registered in Georgia in 2017 but failed to register in Nebraska after he moved here in 2018.

The release also states that Wheeler has previously been convicted in 2002 for failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration and a 2008 conviction for Violation of Sex Offender Registration, both in Georgia.

