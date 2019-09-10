Omaha man sentenced for distributing methamphetamine

Mark Davis, 47, of Omaha, was sentenced Monday to 186 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

In addition, Davis will serve four years of supervised release following his release from prison, according to a release.

Davis was pulled over on January 28, 2018, for operating a vehicle with a defective driver’s side brake light. After the officers saw a digital scale in the vehicle, a search was conducted, where a total of 47 grams of methamphetamine was eventually recovered.

This was investigated by the Omaha Police Department, according to the release.

