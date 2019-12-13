Omaha man sentenced for arranging sexual encounter

An Omaha man has been sentenced to three years in prison for attempting to arrange a sexual encounter with someone he believed was a 15-year-old girl.

John Nielsen Sr. was sentenced for travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual contact. In addition to the three years in prison he faces five years of supervised release.

Prosecutors said that last February Nielsen arranged for the meeting to take place at a Council Bluffs motel. The person he was dealing with was actually an undercover police officer.

Nielsen was arrested when he arrived at the motel.