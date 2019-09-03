Omaha man protests prison reform in Governor's front yard

Nebraska leaders have been made aware of a number of issues regarding the state’s prisons, but one man is doing it the old fashioned way.

Paul Feilmann drives every day from Omaha to Lincoln to set up a live stream in the Governor’s front yard.

“There are 8,000 people—8,000 people who are in jail or prison today,” said Feilmann.

Feilmann has been doing this for a week now, and his message is prison reform.

“Try and raise awareness about the impact of incarceration on our communities. Families that can’t get out of the cycle of poverty because of incarceration,” said Feilmann.

Steve Abraham has been incarcerated before and was one of Feilmann’s visitors today.

“Paul is doing the honorable thing. He’s bringing awareness to the overcrowding that is happening across the state,” said Abraham.

Feilmann isn’t looking for a meeting with Governor Ricketts, but he knows the value and power of bringing all walks of life to the table.

“Determination is a big key and seeing value in myself and others. Before, I didn’t see that value,” said Abraham.

Both Feilmann and Abraham think a task force could benefit the issue and hope it’s resolved by winter.

“I’m really hoping this is resolved before my car wears out or the snow flies,” said Feilmann.

The Governor’s Spokesman issued the following statement: “In July, a community visioning process was held with key stakeholders including child advocates, child first responders along with members of the juvenile judicial branch. This process began a dialogue on programming that was needed at the YRTCs.

We invite Paul Feilmann to review the NDCS strategic plan, progress reports, and reentry handbook to learn more about the great work going on in our Corrections system every day.”

