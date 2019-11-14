Omaha man plans annual field trip to inspire African American students to vote

The upcoming Presidential Election is a year away and already there are efforts being made to get more African American voters here in Omaha to the polls.

A community activist in North Omaha is hoping a field trip will help get the vote out in 2020.

Every year Preston Love Jr. takes students on a trip to the south, in an effort to teach students more about African American culture and the history of the Civil Rights Movement.

Last year, 96 people made the trip, 65 of them were students. Now Love wants to include adults on the annual trip.

“If we can educate and even give inspiration with the history and culture then I think that’s the why if I may say we’ll have our citizens more with the propensity to vote,” said Love.

Eric Ewing is executive director of the Great Plains Black History Museum, he believes education and learning about the sacrifices made just to give African Americans the right to vote should motivate the black community to go to the polls.

Many African Americans have learned about Martin Luther King Jr. but many don’t know the stories of Fredrick Douglas, the Tuskegee airmen, or Malcolm X who was born right here in Omaha.

“These are people who changed history and people don’t even know their names and that’s sad, we can make a difference, and we are making a difference with the youth so why not open this up to adults,” said Love.

Love is hoping the trip will help students, as well as adults, understand the bridges that had to be crossed to get where we are today.

This year in addition to adding adults to the annual southern tour, Love is adding the state of Mississippi to the agenda. The trip takes place in June, students go for free but the adults will have to pay a fee.

