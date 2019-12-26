Omaha man to face attempted murder charges after firing at Iowa State Patrol

An Omaha, Nebraska, man will face attempted murder charges after allegedly firing shots at an Iowa State Patrol trooper in Sioux City, Iowa.

Picture: MGN

The incident happened Thursday morning when a trooper pulled over a vehicle and found a 27-year-old passenger had a warrant for his arrest. The man resisted arrest and as they struggled, the trooper used a stun gun. The man ran away and during a chase, he allegedly fired two shots at the pursuing trooper. The shots missed.

After a search, officers found and arrested the man. The state patrol says it's unclear what charges the man will face but that one will be attempted murder. The driver wasn't arrested.