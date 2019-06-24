Omaha man missing after an evening drive

An Omaha woman said her long-time boyfriend has been missing Wednesday, never returning from a relaxing drive.

Shawn McWilliams left their home around 3:45 Wednesday morning in his blue Ford truck — something he does occasionally to deal with anxiety, said McWilliam's girlfriend, Deb Warneke.

His cellphone was last pinged near 72nd and Jones around 4 a.m.

Warneke said McWilliams is a Type-1 diabetic and that he didn't take his insulin with him when he left. She said she fears he could be in a diabetic coma somewhere.

"I'm trying to hold out hope that he's somewhere still alive and that we're going to find him in time, but it's getting to the point where I'm starting to lose hope," Warneke said.