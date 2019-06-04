Omaha man lone survivor in Arkansas helicopter crash

Law enforcement confirmed Monday that an Omaha man was the sole survivor of a helicopter crash that killed three people in Arkansas on Sunday night.

Franklin County Sheriff Anthony Boen said Zachariah Petersen, 24, was aboard the aircraft with two other people and the pilot when the helicopter crashed near the Backwoods Music Festival near Cass, Ark.

The Sheriff said Petersen was taking part in a short sight-seeing flight. Boen identified the pilot as Chuck Dickson of Tulsa, Okla., and the two festival workers as Sarah Hill of Austin, Texas; and Marco Ornelas of Mexico. Hill and Ornelas were taking pictures of the festival from the air as part of their role in promoting the event.

Petersen was flown to a hospital in Oklahoma with several broken bones and internal injuries, and was last listed in critical condition.

The FAA is investigating the crash.

Festival-goers offered their condolences on the event's Facebook page.