Omaha man killed in motorcycle accident north of Honey Creek

Authorities say an Omaha man was killed in a motorcycle accident in Pottawattamie County Saturday evening. He is identified as Paul Lund, 68.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Old Lincoln Highway near Teal Lane around 6 p.m. on May 25th.

Deputies found Lund suffering from serious injuries and he was air-lifted to the hospital by medical helicopter. He was later pronounced dead.

Investigators say Lund had been riding a motorcycle southbound on Old Lincoln Highway and lost control of the bike near the Teal Lane intersection.