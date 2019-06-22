Omaha man killed and Atlantic woman injured in motorcycle crash

An Omaha man was killed and an Atlantic, Iowa woman was injured in a motorcycle accident northwest of Atlantic early Saturday morning.

Authorities say Aaron Newton, 44, died at the scene. Brittney Hill, 22, was air-lifted by medical helicopter to a Des Moines hospital.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on Marne Road near Highway 173.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, the motorcycle was westbound on Marne Road when it left the roadway on a curve, went into a ditch and collided with a light pole anchor. Both victims were thrown from the motorcycle.

Investigators say neither of the victims had been wearing a helmet.