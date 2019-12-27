Omaha man jailed after allegedly shooting at officers in Sioux City

An Omaha man is jailed in Sioux City accused of Attempted Murder after firing a gun law enforcement officers.

An Omaha man is jailed in Sioux City after allegedly shooting at state troopers.

Anthony Walls was arrested as the result of a traffic stop on Wednesday.

Authorities said Walls resisted arrest, officers deployed a stun gun and they say Walls responded by firing a gun at the state troopers.

Iowa State Patrol Trooper John Farley said, “It was settled. The suspects are in custody. No injury to the suspects or officers who were involved at that time. The public's best interest and safety is ensured.”

The driver involved was detained, questioned and then released.

Walls has a criminal record that includes a November incident in which he was charged with domestic assault on a pregnant woman – a felony.

That happened after he picked up the mother of his unborn child and slammed her back against the driveway.