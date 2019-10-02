Omaha man gets 30-34 years for sexually assaulting boy at day care for four years

An Omaha man was sentenced Wednesday for assaulting a boy at a daycare over a period of four years.

William Harrison was sentenced 30-34 years in prison for assaulting a 12-year-old boy at Deb's Daycare, operated by his wife out of their home on Bedford Avenue.

Harrison was arrested in January after the boy told an adult that Harrison forced him to have sex and perform sex acts on him for four years.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services shut down Deb's Day Care after the Harrison was arrested.

Harrison did not have a criminal record before this case.