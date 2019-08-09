Omaha man faces October sentencing in deadly Otoe County crash

An Omaha man faces sentencing in October after entering a plea agreement in connection with a hit-and-run crash that took the lives of a woman and her 15-year-old stepdaughter last year.

Ricky Anthony, 54, pleaded No Contest on Wednesday to two counts of Felony Vehicular Homicide in Otoe County.

The crash happened near Nebraska City on October 21, 2018. Rachel Curry, 32, and Chloe Curry, 15, died when their pickup truck collided with an SUV driven by Anthony on Highway 75. Investigators said Anthony had swerved into oncoming traffic.

Rachel Curry's husband, Michael Curry, was driving the pickup. He was treated at a Nebraska City hospital.

Authorities say Anthony received a ride from the crash scene and was later found in Falls City, where he'd been staying temporarily.

Sentencing is scheduled for October 21, one year after the date of the crash.