Omaha man donates handmade face shields to health care workers

Across the nation, health care workers on the front lines are experiencing a shortage of personal protection equipment.

It's no different here in Omaha. Methodist Hospital says they're also experiencing the shortage.

Now, one metro man is going above and beyond to make sure our health care workers are protected during the coronavirus outbreak.

Meet Tracey Weaver.

He owns a business called Recovery Room Hot Rod Interiors. You can usually find him customizing hot rods. But today, he's delivering hundreds of face shields he's been making over the past week for those on the front lines.

Tracey Weaver, Recovery Room Hot Rod Interiors said, "My kids, my wife, a couple of neighbors have come over to help, they've all volunteered their time to come package and clean everything and put all the pieces together."

He sent a prototype of these face shields over to leaders at Methodist. Once they approved, he got to work.

The face shields come wrapped up in three separate pieces. Weaver says he wanted to make sure they were easy to put together without any tools.

Officials at Methodist say this donation is needed now more than ever.

Michelle Olmo at Methodist said, “oh my gosh. We really need those. It's one of the critical things that we need, the N95 masks that everybody is talking about but they also need the face shields."

Now over 500 nurses and doctors have these face shields. Weaver says he designed them to be easy to clean and reusable.

He also created these ear protectors to help lessen the pain of wearing two masks all health care workers here are required to wear.

"I've seen what these nurses do first hand and what they have to deal with. So, whatever we can do to help, I just thought this is my opportunity to try and do it," said Weaver.

