Omaha man died in Nebraska panhandle crash while trying to pass semi, NSP reports

Authorities say an Omaha man died when his pickup truck collided with an oncoming semitrailer in the Nebraska Panhandle.

The collision occurred around 4:10 p.m. Thursday on U.S. Highway 26, just west of Oshkosh in Garden County. Station KNEB reported that the pickup driver was trying to pass an eastbound semitrailer when he rammed into the westbound truck.

The Nebraska State Patrol identified the driver as 65-year-old Michael Goebe.

Information on the semitrailer driver wasn't immediately available.