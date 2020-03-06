Omaha man back in jail after being mistakenly released early

A dangerous suspect is back behind bars after mistakenly being released from jail.

Jacob Brun was taken into custody without incident this morning by the Douglas County Sheriff's SWAT team.

In December Brun ran from federal agents during a drug raid and rammed an undercover cruiser.

The FBI also seized a handgun when Brun was arrested.

Brun then served a short sentence on an unrelated local case in the Douglas County Jail before facing serious federal charges.

But corrections didn’t get paperwork from federal authorities to hold Brun and he was mistakenly released.

Brun and a woman were arrested while leaving a mobile home in northwest Omaha this morning.

33-year-old Nicole Corcoran was arrested for being an accessory to a felony and drug-related charges.

Douglas County Corrections Director Mike Myers says it’s rare that federal authorities don’t deliver paperwork to hold a prisoner.

We’ve reached out to the federal marshals and the Omaha FBI office for comment.

An official with the marshals said the matter is being looked into and do not have any further statement at this time.