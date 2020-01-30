Omaha man arrested in Lincoln following NSP pursuit on I-80

An Omaha man is in Lancaster County Jail after reportedly leading Nebraska State Patrol troopers on a high-speed pursuit.

A trooper attempted to pull over a Chevy Suburban on Interstate 80. The driver of the SUV, which had been reported stolen, fled on city streets. The vehicle was found abandoned after a brief pursuit was called off.

Troopers questioned four people spotted near the found vehicle and arrested Michael Brooks. He faces charges of felony flight to avoid arrest, driving under suspension, and several other charges.