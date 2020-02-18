Ex-Omaha teacher arrested for solicitation of minor

An Omaha man has been charged with sexual assault through the use of a computer after he solicited sexual contact from a police officer posing as a 15-year-old, according to authorities.

Robert Goetschkes, 53, faces up to 50 years in prison if convicted of the Class ID felony.

Omaha Police reported detectives with the Omaha Police Department Child Victim Unit conducted an enticement operation which led to the arrest of Goetschkes on Monday.

Goetschkes was formerly a 3rd and 4th grade teacher at Friedel Jewish Academy. The school confirmed Tuesday he is no longer with the school.

Goetschkes is currently being held at Douglas County Corrections. No bond information was listed as of Tuesday morning.

