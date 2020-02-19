Omaha man arrested for Jan. 19 shooting

An Omaha man was arrested by police Tuesday in connection to a shooting Jan. 19 that left one person injured, according to authorities.

Marquez Haley, 19, was booked into Douglas County Corrections on charges of 2nd degree assault, use of a weapon to commit a felony and discharge of a firearm.

Omaha Police reported one person was found with a non-life threatening injury after a shooting near 96th and Ida Street Jan. 19.

The alleged victim arrived at Immanuel Medical Center by a private vehicle before being taken to CUMC-Bergan Mercy by a rescue squad.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

