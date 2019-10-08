Omaha man accused of shooting at his wife pleads No Contest Tuesday

An Omaha man will be headed to State prison on felony gun charges.

31-year-old Jeremy Baker appeared in Sarpy County District Court Tuesday morning.

Baker was accused of shooting at his wife from another car while she was driving on Fort Crook Road in Bellevue. She was not hit.

The case was expected to go to trial later this month.

In return for the No-Contest plea of possession of a firearm by a felony, the state dropped the other charges.

Baker, who remains in the Sarpy County Jail, will be sentenced in December.