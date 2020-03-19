Omaha man accused of shooting at Hy-Vee facing 11 charges; bond set at $1 million

The Omaha man accused of firing a gun at Hy-Vee Tuesday evening appeared in Douglas County Court Thursday morning for 11 charges -- all felonies.

Jacob Muhle, 21, is charged with three counts of unlawful intentional discharge of a gun, five counts of use of a gun to commit a felony, two counts of terrorist threats and attempted assault.

His bond was set at $1 million and he waived his preliminary hearing.

The Omaha Police Department's report states the following chain of events:

On Tuesday at 6:28 p.m.officers were dispatched to Hy-Vee at 17810 Welch Plaza for shots fired.

The suspect, later identified as Muhle, was being held down until police arrived.

The investigation determined Muhle got out of his car near the store's pharmacy drive-thru while armed with a gun.

Muhle fired three times at two occupied vehicles, then walked into the store and fired again.

A victim in the store believed Muhle was firing at him. Muhle then walked around the store with a firearm until he was tackled by a citizen and an off-duty deputy chief with OPD.

Two victims later said Muhle shot at the two cars, then turned towards them and began walking to them.

The two victims said they ran because they were in fear for their lives.