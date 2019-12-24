Omaha landlord registry to go into effect

A federal court ruling on Monday is putting Omaha's new landlord registry into effect Jan. 1.

Three parties, including the Metropolitan Omaha Property Owners Association, which represented about 1,000 landlords, wanted to stop the registry for several reasons.

They said the registry was unconstitutional and violates the "consent decree" regarding how properties are searched in the city.

In April, the city adopted the Rental Property Registration and Inspection Ordinance, with plans for it to go into effect Jan. 1, 2020. The ordinance addressed the issue of substandard rental properties; promoted greater compliance with health and safety standards; and preserved the quality of neighborhoods and available housing.

A federal court on Monday threw out an attempt to stop the registry, which will no go into effect at the start of 2020. All rental dwellings in the city and within three-mile jurisdiction will have to register with city permits and inspections.