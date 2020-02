The Metropolitan Entertainment & Convention Authority will hold a job fair featuring open positions for the College World Series and U.S. Olympic Team Trials for Swimming on Feb. 26 at the CHI Health Center.

The fair will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Applications are being accepted and interviews will be conducted on-site.

Available positions include:

• Usher/Ticket Taker

• Ticket Seller

• Crowd Manager

• Security Officer

For more information go to omahameca.com.