Omaha hosts first whiskey festival

Omaha is hosting its first whiskey festival at the Embassy Suites on February 8th.

Over 600 tickets have already sold to the event which will house, whiskey lovers, blenders, distillers, and experts from around the world.

According to a release, the event will feature over 250 whiskeys from international and local distilleries. Whiskey themed food, Jim Beam gift bags, and a cigar rolling tent will also be available.

“This really puts Omaha on the map as being a major player in the whiskey world,” says Phil Bauersachs, Brand Ambassador for Brickway Brewery & Distillery, “We are excited to host this event in Omaha. Not only because Whisky as a category is growing so strong in Omaha, but because everyone on the board loves this city.”

The event will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and tickets are $75.

